DALLAS, TEXAS - Jesus said, "Barbara, your room is ready. Come." Barbara went home June 8, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

She was born June 12, 1948 on Main Avenue in front of the Northport Baptist Church in Alabama to Bob and Jane Norwood. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Barney Boeder; children, Ashley Boeder Dill (Kody) of Saint Jo, Texas and Robert Boeder of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Addyson Boeder of Crossroads, Texas and Jackson Dill of Saint Jo, Texas; sisters, Ann Clements (Russ) and Cindy Norwood; brother, Rusty Norwood (Mary), nephew, Trey, and niece, Hannah, all of Northport, Ala.; brother-in-law, Ed Boeder (Suzi) and nieces, Anna and Elizabeth of Naples, Fla.

A 1966 graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School, Barbara worked in the Lake Highlands Junior High library for almost 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends the most.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lake Highlands UMC-New Room, 9015 Plano Rd Dallas, TX 75238.







