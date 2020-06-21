Barbara Ellen (Norwood) Boeder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DALLAS, TEXAS - Jesus said, "Barbara, your room is ready. Come." Barbara went home June 8, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
She was born June 12, 1948 on Main Avenue in front of the Northport Baptist Church in Alabama to Bob and Jane Norwood. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Barney Boeder; children, Ashley Boeder Dill (Kody) of Saint Jo, Texas and Robert Boeder of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Addyson Boeder of Crossroads, Texas and Jackson Dill of Saint Jo, Texas; sisters, Ann Clements (Russ) and Cindy Norwood; brother, Rusty Norwood (Mary), nephew, Trey, and niece, Hannah, all of Northport, Ala.; brother-in-law, Ed Boeder (Suzi) and nieces, Anna and Elizabeth of Naples, Fla.
A 1966 graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School, Barbara worked in the Lake Highlands Junior High library for almost 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends the most.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lake Highlands UMC-New Room, 9015 Plano Rd Dallas, TX 75238.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 20, 2020
Barbara, you are in a better place now. Rest In Peace.
Mark Hayman
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved