NORTHPORT - Barbara Hill, age 54, of Northport, Ala., died February 14, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Hightown Church of God with Pastor Marvin Cherry officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Greensboro, Ala. with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12-6 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 21, 2020