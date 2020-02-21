Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444

Barbara Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Hill Obituary
NORTHPORT - Barbara Hill, age 54, of Northport, Ala., died February 14, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Hightown Church of God with Pastor Marvin Cherry officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Greensboro, Ala. with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12-6 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -