VANCE - Barbara J. Lawson, age 76, of Vance, Ala., died May 16, 2020 at her residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Bro. Dan Wiggins officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ray Lawson; daughter, Cathy Belcher; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Lawson; her parents; sister, Louise Earl; and brothers, Bill and Charly Lee.
Survivors include her sister, Ruth Dills of Moody; sons, Steven Lawson of California and Keith Lawson of Texas; daughter, Stephanie Sims of Brookwood; son-in-law, Roger Belcher of Reform; six grandkids, Crystal Gaddy (Nick), Jessie Cooper, Brandon Anderson (Casey) Stacy Godfrey (John), Enley Elmore and Casey White; 22 great-grands and four great-great-grands, a number of nieces and nephews.
Barbara was born in Oklahoma November 16, 1943. She moved to Alabama in '75. She was a very compassionate lady. Mrs. Lawson dedicated her life to help others up to the end. Her calling was to care for the elderly and that she did. Barbara will be missed by all who knew her.
Pallbearers will be Nick Gaddy, John Godfrey, Marty Hall, Roger Belcher, Rave Roper and Brandon Anderson, Jr.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 20, 2020