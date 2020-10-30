Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara JoAnn Wilson Lavender

Northport - Barbara JoAnn Wilson Lavender, age 46, of Northport, AL passed away October 28, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday November 2, 2020 at Dogwood Chapel with Rev. David Blakney officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th Street NE in Aliceville.



