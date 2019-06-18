Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Barbara Wright
Barbara June Wright Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Barbara June Wright, age 76, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., formerly of Aliceville, Ala., passed away June 16, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Aliceville First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Tim Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Edwin Britton.
Survivors include her husband, Bernice Wright of Tuscaloosa; daughters, Cindy Wright of Tuscaloosa and Melanie Wright Fendley (Kevin) of Northport; mother, Beatrice Britton of Aliceville; sister, Judy Britton Temple; two grandchildren, Ashton Fendley Lesley (Matthew) and Kelsey Fendley; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Barbara was born September 14, 1942 in Birmingham, Alabama. She was a member of Aliceville First United Methodist Church and retired employee of Huyck Felt Company and Fruit of the Loom.
Known to most as Bono, the name given to her by her grandchildren, she was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.
Honorary pallbearers are Aliceville First United Methodist Church, Dr. Keith Debell and staff, the staff of Caring Days of Tuscaloosa, Amy McGohon and family, Joe, Kelli, Cole and Chad Fendley, Joel Kizziah, Jenna, Jason and Sawyer Bosch and Stephanie Horton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Aliceville First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 409, Aliceville, AL 35442 or to Caring Days of Tuscaloosa, P.O. Box 3049, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 18, 2019
