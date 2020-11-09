1/1
Barbara Lesley
Barbara Lesley
Northport, AL - Place of death: Home under the care of Amedisys Hospice.
Presiding Clergy: Joe Lesley
Location of Burial: Private Graveside at Bethel Presbyterian on 11/03/2020
Survivors: Spouse - Woodford C. Lesley
Daughters: Beth L. Jacobs (Wardy)
Sons: Dale T. Lesley (Michelle), Jeff D. Lesley (Paula)
Sisters: Joyce Lamb (Gordan) of Canada.
Brothers: Ralph Gerrard (Christine) of Canada
Grandchildren: Laura Franklin (Luke) Jennifer Lesley, Joshua Lesley (Lindsey), grand pups Kiwi and Lemon Drop Jacobs.
Great-Grandchildren: Savanna Franklin, Colby Franklin, Davis Lesley, Deacon Lesley and Gage Lesley.
In lieu of flowers donate to the Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
