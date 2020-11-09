Barbara Lesley
Northport, AL - Place of death: Home under the care of Amedisys Hospice.
Presiding Clergy: Joe Lesley
Location of Burial: Private Graveside at Bethel Presbyterian on 11/03/2020
Survivors: Spouse - Woodford C. Lesley
Daughters: Beth L. Jacobs (Wardy)
Sons: Dale T. Lesley (Michelle), Jeff D. Lesley (Paula)
Sisters: Joyce Lamb (Gordan) of Canada.
Brothers: Ralph Gerrard (Christine) of Canada
Grandchildren: Laura Franklin (Luke) Jennifer Lesley, Joshua Lesley (Lindsey), grand pups Kiwi and Lemon Drop Jacobs.
Great-Grandchildren: Savanna Franklin, Colby Franklin, Davis Lesley, Deacon Lesley and Gage Lesley.
In lieu of flowers donate to the Alzheimer's Association
.