Barbara Moore Sudduth

Tuscaloosa - It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Moore Sudduth announces her passing on August 27, 2020. A private graveside service was held at Heiberger Methodist Church on Tuesday September 1, 2020.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Amzi Wallace Moore and Frances Martin Moore. She is survived by her husband, Dr. William D. Sudduth; children, Scott Sudduth (Lori) and Sherri Sanders (Matt); brother, Gary Moore (Candy); and grandchildren, Will Sudduth, Lawson Sudduth, Evan Sanders, Jack Sanders and Edith Sanders; and nephew, Josh Moore.

Barbara was born May 28, 1942 in Greensboro, Ala. Barbara attended Phillips High School in Birmingham, Ala., where she enjoyed cheerleading and also excelled in her school work. She graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in home economics. After graduation, she worked in Anniston, Ala. teaching classes to the blind. She was a loving and devoted mother who also cared for her many pets, which included both cats and dogs, throughout her life. Barbara, who loved to help others, was known for her caring and compassionate personality.

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the healthcare workers at Marengo County Nursing Home who gave consistent and compassionate care to her.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Humane Society of West Alabama.



