GORDO - Barbara Ruth Free Smitherman, age 71, a resident of Gordo, Alabama, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on July 13, 2020. Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Shiloh Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph Smith officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.

Mrs. Smitherman was preceded in death by her parents, George Alver and Ruth Hickman Free; and her brother, George Semmie Free.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Barry E. Smitherman; two daughters, Tracy Smitherman (Chris Sullivan) and Kathy Fulgham (Scott); seven grandchildren, Gracie Sullivan, Scotty Fulgham, Barrie Lee Sullivan, Emma Fulgham, Chase Fulgham, Elise Fulgham, and Eva Fulgham; sister-in-law, Dee Free; many extended family and friends. The family would like to extend special thanks to the DCH staff, as well as, the Tuskaloosa Internal Medicine staff for all the exceptional care of Mrs. Smitherman.

Mrs. Smitherman retired from the VA Hospital as a nurse and pharmacy technician where she made many friends and gained a lifetime of precious memories. She since has spent her years doting and spoiling her grandchildren, spending time at the beach and loving on her dogs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Shiloh Cemetery Fund, Inc., PO Box 1022, Gordo, AL 35466.







