Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Barbara's life story with friends and family

Share Barbara's life story with friends and family

Barbara Styron

Cottondale - Barbara Duncan Styron, age 77, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away October 24, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Pastor Marty Foley officiating with burial to follow at Memory Hill Gardens. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store