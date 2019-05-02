|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Barbara Wilson Meadows, age 72, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away surrounded by family on April 30, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Graveside services will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park, Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gene Dockery officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Eugene "Skeet" Wilson of Decatur, Ala.; her mother, Katie Leah (Coon) Mullins of Pensacola, Fla.; brothers, Eugene "Gene" Wilson of Elberta, Ala. and Daniel "Danny" Mullins of Pensacola, Fla.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend who leaves behind her husband, Michael Carey Meadows; daughter, Angela Meadows Browning (Wayne Seagle) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sons, Carey Jason Meadows of Duncanville, Ala., Robert Kurtis Meadows and Jon Michael Meadows of Huntsville, Ala.; sister, Carolyn Reeves (John) of Lillian, Ala.; brothers, William "Randy" Mullins and Robert "Robby" Mullins of Pensacola, Fla. and a very special cousin Rebecca Beall (Lynn) of Marietta, Ga.; grandchildren, Anthony "Mason" Browning and Destin Rene' Browning (Dalton Oglesby) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Grayson "Gage" Meadows of Duncanville, Ala.
She was a 1964 graduate of Tuscaloosa High School and retired from DCH Regional Medical Center. She was a long-time resident of Manora Estates. Barbara was a former member of Trinity Methodist Church, South Highlands Baptist Church and current member of Taylorville Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Gage Meadows, Mason Browning, Kurtis Meadows, Jon Meadows, Wayne Seagle and Dalton Oglesby.
The family would like to thank Caring Days Adult Day Care, The Tides Memory Care at Crimson Village, Ms. Nikki Poe of WARC and Hunter Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Caring Days Adult Day Care or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 2, 2019