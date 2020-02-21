|
ALICEVILLE - Beatrice Britton, age 97, of Aliceville, Ala., passed away February 20, 2020 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Dr. Tim Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th Street NE in Aliceville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Britton; her daughter, Barbara Wright; her parents, Martin Calvin Taylor and Jessie Mae Foster Taylor; sister, Sarah Elizabeth Taylor; and brothers, Clarence Taylor, Fred Taylor and David Taylor.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy Temple; son-in-law, Bernice Wright; grandchildren, Cindy Wright, Melanie Fendley (Kevin), Matthew Temple and Benjamin Temple and great-grandchildren, Ashton Lesley (Matthew) and Kelsey Fendley.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Aliceville Manor Nursing Home and staff of Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 21, 2020