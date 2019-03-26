|
|
NORTHPORT - Beatrice I. Styron, age 74, of Northport, Ala., passed away March 21, 2019 in Vance, Ala. Her private service will be at Arbor Springs Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Dorothy Martin; sisters, Emma Gann and Nellie Tingle; brothers, Willie Martin and Freddie Martin; and husband, J.B. Styron.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Martin of Vance, Ala. and Debra Parker of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; son, Bobby Garner of Northport, Ala.; stepson, Kerry Styron of Birmingham, Ala.; brothers, Charles Martin of Northport, Ala., George Martin of Portland, Tenn. and James Martin of Northport, Ala.; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and special sister-in-law, Sarah Styron.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama or the Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 26, 2019