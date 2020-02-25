|
|
GALLION - Becky Cooper Babb, age 70, of Gallion, Ala., passed away February 24, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Clyde Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens in Reform with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Joe Donald "Donnie" Babb; father, Thomas Edison Cooper; and brother, Thomas Allen Cooper.
Survivors include her daughters, Nicole Skelton (Brad) and Courtney Thrash (James); her mother, Dean Cooper; sister, Wanda Stevens (Clyde); and six grandchildren, Olivia, Caitlin, Hunter, Maggie Mae, Caden and Ella.
Becky was born September 20, 1949 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Willa Dean Gay Cooper and the late Thomas Edison Cooper. She was a member of Reform First Baptist Church, a cosmetologist and the owner of Becky's Boutique in Reform for 18 years. She began June 17, 1985 as a data processor for the University of West Alabama IT Department and retired December 21, 2016. Becky was affectionately known as "Mimi".
Pallbearers will be Steve Babb, Kyle Cooper, Ben Stevens, Bubba Kelley, Johnny Gibson and William Allen.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to , Mid-South Division, 1100 Ireland Way, Suite 300, Birmingham, AL 35205.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020