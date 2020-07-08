TUSCALOOSA - Beneta Essary, age 83, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on July 3, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Dennis Avery officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. A private burial with immediate family will follow the services at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.

She was preceded in death by husband, Arthur Essary; son, Gerald Essary; mother, Vista Kizziah; sister, Laura Plowman; and brothers, Buford and Major Kizziah.

Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Essary Perkins (Jim) of Columbus, Miss.; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Essary of Arlington, Texas; four grandchildren, Jarred, Allen, Tausha and Scott; and seven great-grands.

Beneta's mission in life was loving her children, grand and great-grandchildren. Not only was she a faithful wife, but also a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She retired after many years of service with DCH Regional Medical Center.

Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Katona, Richard, staff and neighbors of Yorktown Commons Apartments.

Pallbearers will be Jim Perkins, Allen Duncan, Scott Duncan and Howie Wedgeworth.







