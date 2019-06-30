TUSCALOOSA – Benjamin Arder "Benny" Miller, age 65, of Tuscaloosa, passed away June 27, 2019 at CTCA of Newnan, Ga. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at First Wesleyan Church, 1501 McFarland Blvd N., Tuscaloosa, AL 35406. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. prior to service at the church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fletcher Miller, Sr. and Emily I. Miller.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Susan Townzen Miller; sons, Jamin Miller (Nicole) and Benjamin Miller; sister, Edith Miller Newman; brother, Fletcher Miller, Jr.; sister, Emily Miller Smith and sister, Carla Miller Hocutt; numerous nieces and nephews and all our "adopted kids."

He was a songwriter, singer, business owner – Benny's Hot Dogs, and musician. He played many instruments but the drums were his passion playing in many bands with some of his best friends, Jack Denton, Dave Alford, Kenny Sanford, Randy Reed, Les Hamner, Willie Wood, Lee Hartley, Mark Bullington and many others in all types of music. He loved nothing more than to share his love of music. He truly believed where words often fail music speaks.

Ben was a graduate of Holt High School Class of 1973, where he was Drum Captain. He was a member of First Wesleyan Church where he served his God for 15 years as a drummer on the worship team. He served Tuscaloosa County and City Schools for 15 years. But his most important role in life was husband, dad and brother. Nothing meant more than to spend time with family, extended family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Brooke Phillips, Wes Hardin, Dusten Bybee, William Wade, Justin Williams, Jeremy Vaughn, Alexandra Smith, Jamin Miller and Benjamin Miller.

Honorary pallbearers are Jason Baugh, Chris Miller, Ricky Wilkerson, Ed Berryhill, Jack Denton, Dave Alford, Mark Bullington, Randy Reed, Lee Hartley, and Kenny Sanford, Matthew Hurtubise, Trey Sterling, Cody Dowlin and members of the Holt Lunch Bunch. Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 30, 2019