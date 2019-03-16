|
BROOKWOOD - Benjamin M. House, Jr., age 72, of Brookwood, Ala., passed away March 14, 2019 at home. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Searles, Ala. with Phillip Blackwell and Tom Balakitsis officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider directing. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin House; mother, Clara House; brothers, James and Daniel House; and sisters, Elizabeth Durrett and Diane Donohoo.
Survivors include his wife, Linda House of Talladega, Ala.; sons, J.D. House of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and J.C. House (Dawn) of Fayette, Ala.; sisters, Martha Kimbrell of Brookwood, Ala. and Mary Wheat of Brookwood, Ala.; brother, John House of Plantersville, Ala.; grandchildren, Christian House of Tuscaloosa, Ala. Joshua House, Leighann Schardric of Georgia; great-grandchildren, Kaylyn Strickland and Brailen Hoskinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be James McCandless, Billy Keen, William Keen, J.C. House, Jerry Hallman, B.J. Wimberly, Tommy McCall and Noah Woolbright.
Honorary pallbearers are Hospice of West Alabama, Doug Barnett and Mark Barnett.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 16, 2019