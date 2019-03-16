Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery
Searles, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin House
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin M. House Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Benjamin M. House Jr. Obituary
BROOKWOOD - Benjamin M. House, Jr., age 72, of Brookwood, Ala., passed away March 14, 2019 at home. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Searles, Ala. with Phillip Blackwell and Tom Balakitsis officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider directing. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin House; mother, Clara House; brothers, James and Daniel House; and sisters, Elizabeth Durrett and Diane Donohoo.
Survivors include his wife, Linda House of Talladega, Ala.; sons, J.D. House of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and J.C. House (Dawn) of Fayette, Ala.; sisters, Martha Kimbrell of Brookwood, Ala. and Mary Wheat of Brookwood, Ala.; brother, John House of Plantersville, Ala.; grandchildren, Christian House of Tuscaloosa, Ala. Joshua House, Leighann Schardric of Georgia; great-grandchildren, Kaylyn Strickland and Brailen Hoskinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be James McCandless, Billy Keen, William Keen, J.C. House, Jerry Hallman, B.J. Wimberly, Tommy McCall and Noah Woolbright.
Honorary pallbearers are Hospice of West Alabama, Doug Barnett and Mark Barnett.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now