Bennie Sue Patton
NORTHPORT - Bennie Sue Patton, age 73, of Northport, Ala., passed peacefully at home on July 27, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Magnolia North Funeral Home.
Bennie Sue is survived by her daughter, Cindy Moore; her daughter-in-law, Cindy Patton Stephens (William); her grandchildren, Brandon Moore, Ashley Moore and James Henry Patton; and Sean Smith, who she loved like her own child.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Patton; her son, Larry Patton; and her parents, Verlin and Ann Gray.
She was a precious mom, grandmother and friend and loved everyone unconditionally. She loved spending time with her family and also her friends at Presbyterian Apartments. She was a friend to all and no doubt has on a crown full of jewels in the arms of Jesus.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Tameka Patton who was the most loving and loyal caregiver and friend and to Vicky Thomas, her special best friend at Presbyterian Apartments. These two always made her days bright and she loved them with all her heart. Also a special thank you to Hospice of West Alabama for their loving support during this time.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
Funeral services provided by
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
