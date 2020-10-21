Benny R. Smith

Tuscaloosa - Benny R. Smith, 77, passed away recently at home. He was preceded in death by his parents Lamon and Ruby Smith, his sister, Bobbie Hinton and his brother, Tommy Smith. He is survived by his wife, Kim I. Smith, his sons, Tony Smith (Laurie) and Shane Smith (Lynne) and his daughter, Kim Varden. He is also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren and two sisters Pat LaGrone and Jan Hall (Randy).

A memorial service is not being planned at this time because of the COVID-19 recommendations.



