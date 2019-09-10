|
TUSCALOOSA - Bernard Jed Cassity, Jr., age 57, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died at DCH Regional Medical Center, September 7, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa with Dr. Timothy Lovett officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity memorial Provider, directing. Visitation at the church will take place one hour prior to the service.
His father, Bernard Jed ""Bo"" Cassity, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Amanda Hitson Cassity, of Tuscaloosa; daughter, Mary Grace Cassity, of Oklahoma City; son Bernard J. Cassity, III, of Tuscaloosa; mother, Patricia Gentry Cassity, of Huntsville, and sister, Allison Cassity, of Huntsville.
Bernard J. Cassity Jr., was born December 6, 1961, in Mobile, Alabama. The son of Bo and Pat Cassity, he grew up in Huntsville, graduating from Huntsville High School in 1980. He graduated from The University of Alabama in 1990 with a BS degree with ACS endorsement in chemistry. He worked as a chemist for TTL, Inc., from 1990 until 2003, then moved to the Ed Love Water Treatment Plant as a water analyst. He was currently the Water Quality Program Manager for the City of Tuscaloosa and certified as a Grade 4 Operator.
A long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church, he served with the widows' ministry, the ordinance committee, as well as various other service ministries. He was a welcoming face and loving hug as a greeter to those who worshipped at Calvary on Sunday mornings. A loving husband for 34 years, he was also a devoted father, son, brother, and a treasured friend.
Pallbearers will be James Bailey, Wilford Calhoun, Larry Chesnutt, Ryan Chesnutt, Wayne Lewis, Cris Porter, Cole Williams, and Jim Williams.
Honorary pallbearers are the Cassity Sunday School Class, Calvary Greeters, and employees of the City of Tuscaloosa Water Department.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church Acts 1:8 Fund or the S.D. Allen Building Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 10, 2019