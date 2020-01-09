Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
5404 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 750-3140
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
5404 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
5404 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
5404 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice German
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice "Dear" German

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice "Dear" German Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Bernice "Dear" German, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away at home January 3, 2020 in Tuscaloosa. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service with Cecil Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Northport Funeral & Cremation Service directing. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020, from 1 p.m.–5 p.m. at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -