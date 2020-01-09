|
TUSCALOOSA - Bernice "Dear" German, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away at home January 3, 2020 in Tuscaloosa. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service with Cecil Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Northport Funeral & Cremation Service directing. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020, from 1 p.m.–5 p.m. at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 9, 2020