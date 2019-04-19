|
|
NORTHPORT - Bernice Oglesby Manzella, age 88, of Northport, Ala., (previously of Homewood, Ala.), passed away on April 10, 2019 at Northport Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church on Hwy. 11 in Vance, Ala. Family and friends can meet in the Fellowship Hall. Light refreshments will be served.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mola and Callie Edmonds Oglesby; and brother, Roy Neal Oglesby.
Survivors include her son, Stephen M. Manzella (Louise Richardson); sister, Pauline O. Greenlee (Fred); brother, Ray Oglesby (Donna); grandchildren, Matthew and Sarah Louise ""Sadie"" Manzella; niece, Jacque Greenlee; nephew, Daniel Greenlee; and special friends, Mary Brooks and Barbara Wallace.
Bernice retired from AT&T after 35 years of service. She was a longstanding member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Homewood, Ala. where she served in the Guild of Our Lady of Peace.
There will be a funeral service at Our Lady of Sorrows at a later date.
Many thanks to her friends and caregivers at Morning Pointe Assisted Living.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 19, 2019