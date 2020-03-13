Home

Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills' Funeral Service
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church

Bernice Smith

Bernice Smith Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Bernice Smith, age 91, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 29, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at New Prospect Baptist Church with Pastor Dennis Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 13, 2020
