TUSCALOOSA - Bernice Smith, age 91, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 29, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at New Prospect Baptist Church with Pastor Dennis Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 13, 2020