Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
19th Street Pentecostal Rapture Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Stewart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernice Stewart Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Bernice Stewart, age 56, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 5, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 19th Street Pentecostal Rapture Church with Pastor Quinvarlio Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now