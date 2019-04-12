|
TUSCALOOSA - Bernice Stewart, age 56, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 5, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 19th Street Pentecostal Rapture Church with Pastor Quinvarlio Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 12, 2019