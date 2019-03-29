Home

TUSCALOOSA - Bertha M. Jones, age 77, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 21, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Lorenzo Bonner officiating. Burial will follow in Beautiful Zion AME Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 29, 2019
