Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Piney Grove Baptist Church

Bertha Matthews

Bertha Matthews Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Bertha Matthews, age 69, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 10, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Ulysses Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 16, 2020
Remember
