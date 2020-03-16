|
TUSCALOOSA - Bertha Matthews, age 69, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 10, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Ulysses Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 16, 2020