Bertie Lou Gann
Northport - Bertie Lou Gann, age 89, passed peacefully at home Nov 17th, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Married 1949 to A.E. Gann, her best friend & lifelong love, for 65 years until his death in 2014. She is preceded in death by him, her Son Stephen Gann and daughter-in law Lynn Gann. Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother, Bertie Lou Hallman Gann,"Gran Gran," was the matriarch of her family. Loved flowers, gardening, fishing, good bluegrass music, traveling and birdwatching on her back porch. She was fond of sharing her values of kindness and integrity with her family. She is survived by her daughters Brenda Holt (Michael), Patricia Gann Owens, and Sharon Gann; her brother John Wesley Hallman Jr, her sister-in-law Wanda Sanders Van Zant and six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Graveside visitation and viewing will be 12:30-1p, graveside service to follow at 1p, Fri Nov 20,th at Flatwoods Baptist Church in Northport with Rev Billy Gray officiating. Funeral Home services provided by Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North. Flowers provided by Pat's Florist. Pallbearers will be Michael Holt, Cody Van Zant, Jim Bohannan, Mitch Rogers, and Austin Karcher.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
