NORTHPORT - On Friday, August 9, 2019, Bertis Guy, loving husband, father, grandfather, and follower of Christ went home to be with his Lord and Savior.
Bertis was born on December 22, 1935, in Pickens County, to the late Aubrey and Trannie Guy. He was preceded in death by one sister, Eva Mae Hamner, and two brothers, Wayne and Rayburn, all of whom are now enjoying a wonderful reunion in heaven.?
Bertis is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty; sons, Mark and Bert (Julie); and grandsons, Hunter and Justin.?
Bertis wore many "hats" in his lifetime, some literal (USAF military policeman, little league baseball coach, high school football referee for 32 years, baseball umpire, ladies church league softball coach, avid woodsman, and of course, dedicated Alabama football fan) and others figurative (Sunday school teacher and lifelong deacon; devoted husband, father, and grandfather). He was a hardworking front-line supervisor at Gulf States Paper for almost 20 years and then 12 years at the Goodrich/Michelin tire plant; and a final career as an over-the-road truck driver for Howell Lumber Company.
Bertis had a servant's heart and was a leader by example first - knowing that true leadership requires walking the walk before talking the talk. ?He approached all of life with a positive attitude that was built on his personal relationship with Jesus. He believed the teachings of the Bible (cover to cover) and he did his best to "live them out" daily regardless of which "hat" he happened to be wearing at the time.
Bertis' favorite poem from which he drew inspiration and used to inspire his sons, grandsons and many others reads as follows:
The Man Who Thinks He Can
If you think you are beaten, you are;?
If you think you dare not, you don't.
If you'd like to win, but think you can't?
It's almost a cinch you won't.
If you think you'll lose, you've lost,?
For out in the world we find.
Success being with a fellow's will;?
It's all in the state of mind.
If you think you're outclassed, you are:?
You've got to think high to rise.
You've got to be sure of yourself before?
You can ever win a prize.
Life's battles don't always go
To the stronger or faster man,
But soon or late the man who wins?
Is the one who thinks he can.
? ? ?-by Walter D. Wintle
A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Aspire Physical Recovery Center of West Alabama, Comfort Care Hospice, DCH Northport, Dr. William "Skip" Pridgen, Dr. Ann Lewis and staff, Dr. David Harding and staff, Dr. Wesley Spruill and staff, and Dr. Lee Thomas and staff for their compassionate care of Bertis over the past few weeks.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, 5 - 7 p.m. at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North in Northport, Ala. Services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, 1 p.m. at Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Northport, Ala., with Rev. David Fletcher, Rev. Jerry Montgomery, and Dr. Gil McKee officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens in Tuscaloosa, Ala. with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing.
Pallbearers will be Dwight Barger, Dalton Bobo, Jeff Fulmer, Billy Galloway, Brian Galloway, Gary Galloway, Gary Guy and Scott Guy.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 11, 2019