NORTHPORT - Bessie Hardy Windham, age 91, of Northport, Ala., passed away July 31, 2019. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Corinth Baptist Church in Elrod, Ala. with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Magnolia North.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dewey Hardy and Lauren Windham; infant son, Jerry Hardy; son, Sam Hardy; stepson, Jerry Windham; sisters, Essie Mae Hughes and Lavera Willcutt, Evelyn Greene and Laynette Wheat; and brothers, Norman, Hulon and Harlon Wheat.
Survivors include his son, Joe Hardy (Pollye); granddaughter, Tammy Wiggins (Matt); great-grandsons, Joshua and Caleb Wiggins; step-grandson, Taylor Snipes; daughter-in-law, Jackie Kinard; brother, Hubert Wheat; sister, Sue Wheat; stepchildren, Larry Windham (Marie) Betty Morris (Richard), Melba Marshall (Jim), Diane Carden, Barbara Wingo and Debra Stokes; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her Zion daughters, Mavis Robertson and Patsy Reynolds.
She retired from Westinghouse in Reform.
Thanks to Clara Verner Apartments, Martinview Assisted Living and Forest Manor Nursing Home for their love, friendship and care.
Memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Baptist Church, 396 Crossroads Church Road, Gordo, AL 35466 or Corinth Baptist Church, 12808 Corinth Church Road, Elrod, AL 35458 or Skyland Baptist Church, 3320 Skyland Blvd. E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 2, 2019