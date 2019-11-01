Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip White's Julia White Funeral Home
65 North St
Uniontown, AL 36786
(334) 628-2273
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First Missionary Baptist Church
20 Cahaba Road
Uniontown, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Hill May


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie Hill May Obituary
UNIONTOWN - Bessie Hill May, July 2, 1938 - October 28, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 20 Cahaba Road Uniontown, Alabama 36786.
She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband of fifty-five years, James Franklin May of Uniontown, Ala.; two loving daughters, Katrice (Darryl) Williams and Keita (Emerson) Gore, both of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; three grandsons, Zavier James Franklin Jackson, Emerson Spillane "EJ" and Keaton James "KJ" Gore of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; one younger sister, Viola Daniel of Valley Grande, Ala.; two sisters-in-law of Chicago, Ill., Joan Hill and Mary Frances Hill; one sister-in-law, Lodis Ceil Johnson of Chatom, Ala.; two sisters-in-law, Zora McIntyre and Jeanetta Humphrey of Birmingham, Ala.; one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Flowers, of Huntsville, Ala. She also leaves to mourn a special student, Joe Robinson (Gloria) of Fort Washington, Maryland; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and faithful friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Phillip White's Julia L. White Funeral Home, 322 North St. Uniontown, AL 36786 www.Phillipwhitefuneralhome.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -