UNIONTOWN - Bessie Hill May, July 2, 1938 - October 28, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 20 Cahaba Road Uniontown, Alabama 36786.
She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband of fifty-five years, James Franklin May of Uniontown, Ala.; two loving daughters, Katrice (Darryl) Williams and Keita (Emerson) Gore, both of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; three grandsons, Zavier James Franklin Jackson, Emerson Spillane "EJ" and Keaton James "KJ" Gore of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; one younger sister, Viola Daniel of Valley Grande, Ala.; two sisters-in-law of Chicago, Ill., Joan Hill and Mary Frances Hill; one sister-in-law, Lodis Ceil Johnson of Chatom, Ala.; two sisters-in-law, Zora McIntyre and Jeanetta Humphrey of Birmingham, Ala.; one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Flowers, of Huntsville, Ala. She also leaves to mourn a special student, Joe Robinson (Gloria) of Fort Washington, Maryland; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and faithful friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Phillip White's Julia L. White Funeral Home, 322 North St. Uniontown, AL 36786 www.Phillipwhitefuneralhome.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 1, 2019