Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Bessie Hinton Roberts Obituary
DUNCANVILLE - Bessie Hinton Roberts, age 82, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away on April 13, 2020 at home. A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Bro. Tommy Easterwood officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George T. Roberts; her parents; five brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include her daughter, Morgan Roberts; special niece, Marilyn Hawthorne (Charles); sisters, Louise Coleman, Elizabeth Richardson, Kayte Morris and Jewell Hendrix.
Bessie was the perfect example of a virtuous woman. She will be greatly missed. Proverbs 31:10
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 19, 2020
