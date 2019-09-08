|
TUSCALOOSA - Bessie Lee Bradford, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away September 5, 2019 at her home. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at Memory Chapel in Tuscaloosa, Ala. with Pastor Gene Dockery officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Burl Bradford; and daughter, Beverly Bradford.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Adams, Sandra Bradford, Tina Bradford and Kim McKnight; son, Butch Bradford; sister, Willie Mae Chance; grandchildren, Jamie Holton, Brad Herron, Joshua Herron, David Bradford, Daniel Bradford, Maggie Holmes and Audie Bradford.
Born in Texas in 1930, her family soon moved to Jasper, Alabama, where she grew up and met the love of her life, Burl Bradford, and married just after his return from WWII. Together they raised a family of five children in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Widowed in 1975, she worked for twenty years - with Focus on Senior Citizens until her retirement. She was a devout Christian and passed along her faith, sense of humor, and love for animals to all her children. She never met a stranger and was known and loved by many. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was a genuine Southern Lady who set a loving, Christian example for all to follow.
Pallbearers will be Mike White, Scott Adams, Joey Carter and Matt Holton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 8, 2019