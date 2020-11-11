1/
Bessie Modell Hammond Turnipseed
Aliceville - Bessie Modell Hammond Turnipseed of Aliceville died November 7, 2020 at Northport Medical Center. A private funeral service will be held at Aliceville First United Methodist Church with the Reverend Dr. Tim Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Franconia-Oak Grove Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
Mrs. Turnipseed was preceded in death by her parents, Wyman Wexford Hammond and Fannie Laura Sibley Hammond; her husband, David Langston Turnipseed, Sr.; brother, Raiford Leroy Hammond; and sister, Laura Hammond Wilkins.
Survivors include sons David L. Turnipseed, Jr.(Patricia), Mobile, AL; and James W. Turnipseed, Fort Payne, AL.; and daughter, Laurie Turnipseed Newman (Rayford), Fayette, AL, grandchildren, Ashley Turnipseed Navarro (Dan), Daphne, AL, David Turnipseed, III (Dillon), Colorado Springs, CO; and Elizabeth Turnipseed Callen (Hunter), Mobile, AL, great-grandchildren, Maggie Navarro and Daniel Navarro, Daphne, AL; and David Langston Turnipseed, IV, Colorado Springs, CO; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins who she cherished.
Mrs. Turnipseed was born March 6, 1926 in the Palmetto community of Pickens County, Alabama. She was a graduate of Palmetto High School and the University of Alabama, a long time member of Aliceville First United Methodist Church where she served as secretary and treasurer for many years. She taught Commercial Studies at Aliceville High School, was a secretary for the City of Aliceville, and retired from First National Bank of Aliceville with over 30 years service.
Pallbearers will be members of Aliceville First United Methodist Church. Honorary Pallbearers are staff of Aliceville Manor Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Aliceville First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 409, Aliceville, AL 35442 or Alzheimer's of Central Alabama, P.O. Box 2273, Birmingham, AL. 35201.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
