VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Cornerstone Full Gospel Baptist Church
610 Brooksdale Dr.
Tuscaloosa, AL
Bessie W. Day Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Bessie W. Day, age 81, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 18, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Cornerstone Full Gospel Baptist Church, 610 Brooksdale Dr., Tuscaloosa, AL 35405, with Pastor Freddie Washington officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with funeral services licensed by Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc., under the direction of Marzett Hinton. Visitation will be 12 noon – 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 23, 2019
