TUSCALOOSA - Bessie Walker-Parker, formerly of Coaling, Ala., age 84, passed peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn. She was a resident of Big Stone Gap, Va. at the time of her passing.
Bessie confessed that Christ was her Lord and savior at an early age and became a member of New Asia Baptist Church. She was employed at the Park Shop in downtown Tuscaloosa and she was a substitute school teacher.
Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Parker; her parents, Willis and Sophia Walker; and six brothers: Raymond Moore, Wallace Walker, Walter C. Walker, McKinley Walker, Charles Walker and Oscar Walker.
Bessie known as "Sister/Aunt Bessie" leaves to cherish her memories her three sisters: Fannie Leggs of Big Stone Gap, Va., Gesna Kennedy of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Cora Roberts (Rosco) of St. Louis, Mo.; two brothers: Owens Walker (Barbara) and Leslie Walker (Yolanda) of Atlanta, Ga.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at New Asia Baptist Church in Coaling, Ala. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Holding Funeral Home directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 21, 2020