Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holding Funeral Home
17 East 3rd Street North
Big Stone Gap, VA 24219
(276) 523-1470
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
New Asia Baptist Church
Coaling, AL
View Map

Bessie Walker-Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie Walker-Parker Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Bessie Walker-Parker, formerly of Coaling, Ala., age 84, passed peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn. She was a resident of Big Stone Gap, Va. at the time of her passing.
Bessie confessed that Christ was her Lord and savior at an early age and became a member of New Asia Baptist Church. She was employed at the Park Shop in downtown Tuscaloosa and she was a substitute school teacher.
Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Parker; her parents, Willis and Sophia Walker; and six brothers: Raymond Moore, Wallace Walker, Walter C. Walker, McKinley Walker, Charles Walker and Oscar Walker.
Bessie known as "Sister/Aunt Bessie" leaves to cherish her memories her three sisters: Fannie Leggs of Big Stone Gap, Va., Gesna Kennedy of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Cora Roberts (Rosco) of St. Louis, Mo.; two brothers: Owens Walker (Barbara) and Leslie Walker (Yolanda) of Atlanta, Ga.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at New Asia Baptist Church in Coaling, Ala. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Holding Funeral Home directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -