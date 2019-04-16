|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Betsy Hobson Mock, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 13, 2019 at Forest Manor Nursing Home. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens with Dolan Davis, Jr. officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Mock; her parents, Vernon G. and Irene C. Hobson; and sister-in-law, Polly O. Hobson.
Survivors include her daughters, Denise O. Tunnell (Ray) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Lyndall Wilson (Marty) of Cottondale, Ala.; brother, Clell L. Hobson of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; grandchildren, Rusty Tunnell (D'Lyn), Randy Tunnell (Noelle) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Loren O. Elmore of Northport, Ala.; and great-grandchildren, John Cade, Brooks, Jilly, Bentley and Baylor Tunnell.
Betsy enjoyed life to the fullest and was a perfectionist. She was crowned Miss Tuscaloosa. She was gainfully employed her entire life - retiring from the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Post-retirement, she was the Fraternity House Mother of Theta Chi. She loved the sun, gardening, travel, fashion, home décor and the finest things in life.
Pallbearers will be Rusty and Randy Tunnell; Butch and Mike Hobson (nephews); John Cade and Brooks Tunnell (great-grandsons).
Honorary pallbearers are Ray Tunnell, Marty Wilson, John Riggins, Tiffanie Ezell, Station 3 staff Forest Manor, Carol and Ike Espy, friends of Gingerwood Lane, Agape Sunday School class of First Baptist Church, Jean Hayes, and Tuscaloosa High School Class of 1950.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 16, 2019