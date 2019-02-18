Home

Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Full Gospel Church
Bettie J. Cunningham Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Bettie J. Cunningham, age 74, of Tuscaloosa, died February 12, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Cornerstone Full Gospel Church with Pastor Freddie Washington officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be Monday, February 18, 2019, from 12 noon to 5 p.m., at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 18, 2019
