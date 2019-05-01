Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
St. Mark UMC, Northport
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Kearns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Rogers Kearns

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Ann Rogers Kearns Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Betty Ann Rogers Kearns, age 89, passed away at her residence at the Pine Valley community on Monday, April 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Kearns.
She is survived by her sons, Tom Kearns (Jane) of Charlotte, N.C. and John Kearns (Kathy) of Northport, Ala.; as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Born in Nashville, Tennessee, she was raised around the country as an Army-brat, but regularly returned to her family homes in Franklin Tenn. and Birmingham, Ala. She graduated from Pine Bluff (Ark.) High School and the University of Arkansas where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. The last 45 years were spent in Tucker, Ga., and Tuscaloosa. She was active at St. Mark UMC, the church food pantry, and was a student in the first several years of the OLLI program at the University of Alabama,
Betty's unique gift was the ability to make others around her feel they were special.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Mark UMC, Northport, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. John Drawhorn officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
Arrangements coordinated by Magnolia Chapel North Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
Download Now