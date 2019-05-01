TUSCALOOSA - Betty Ann Rogers Kearns, age 89, passed away at her residence at the Pine Valley community on Monday, April 29, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Kearns.

She is survived by her sons, Tom Kearns (Jane) of Charlotte, N.C. and John Kearns (Kathy) of Northport, Ala.; as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, she was raised around the country as an Army-brat, but regularly returned to her family homes in Franklin Tenn. and Birmingham, Ala. She graduated from Pine Bluff (Ark.) High School and the University of Arkansas where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. The last 45 years were spent in Tucker, Ga., and Tuscaloosa. She was active at St. Mark UMC, the church food pantry, and was a student in the first several years of the OLLI program at the University of Alabama,

Betty's unique gift was the ability to make others around her feel they were special.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Mark UMC, Northport, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. John Drawhorn officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

Arrangements coordinated by Magnolia Chapel North Funeral Home. Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary