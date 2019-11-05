|
|
DUNCANVILLE - Betty Carolyn Durden, age 67, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away November 2, 2019 at Noland Hospital. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Ed Golden officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Brad and Florence Strickland and Wilson and Alva Holifield; father, Harvey Strickland; husband, George "Pete" Durden; daughters, Brandy Bigham and Tammy Townsend; and brother, Mitchell Strickland.
Survivors include her daughter, Jessyka Hammond (Sean) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sons, Brian Townsend of Duncanville, Ala., and Shane and Ricky Durden of Petal, Miss.; sister, Shirley Roe (Charles) of Brandon, Miss.; two stepsisters; brother, Darrell Strickland (Lisa) of Ellisville, Miss.; three stepbrothers; parents, B.L. and Dorothy Brooks of Ellisville, Miss.; grandchildren, Caroline "Linnie" and Cameron "Tater" Hammond of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Brad, Jessyka and RJ Bigham of Moundville, Ala., and Ali and Hollie Townsend of Soso, Miss.
Betty was born in Laurel, Miss. in 1952. Later in life she married the love of her life, who she missed dearly. She retired from Tuscaloosa Co School System in the Child Nutrition Program. Betty was a simple person, she was always true to herself and never pretended to be anyone different. Her love for people was always unconditional. We've lost not only a mother, daughter, sister, and Ninnie, but we lost a best friend.
Pallbearers will be Brad Bigham, RJ Bigham, Shane Hammond and Robert Smith.
Honorary pallbearers are doctors and nurses at DCH and Noland Hospital.
Special thanks to everyone for the prayers, calls, texts and visits. This meant more than you will ever know.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 5, 2019