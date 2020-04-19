Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bracknell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Geraldine Latham Bracknell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Geraldine Latham Bracknell Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Betty Geraldine Latham Bracknell, age 78, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away on April 13, 2020 of natural cause at her home.
In life, Betty loved Alabama Football (Sports), FaceTiming with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was always ready for a conversation with them. She had a smile that would light up a room and an infectious laugh with a great sense of humor. She loved life and would give the shirt off her back if needed. She was prepared to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and to be one of our angels, which we will truly miss forever.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elias Eulie and Lena Mae Latham; first husband, Pete Bailey Bracknell; brother, Dodson Latham.
Survivors include her daughters, Kay Bracknell, Kimre Bracknell, Karol Bracknell Hagler (Stanley); brother, Michael Latham; nephew, Lance Latham; grandchildren, Ashley Roberts Williams (Matthew), Abby Roberts (Frankie) and Chace Hagler; great grandchildren, Madynn Williams, Wyatt Williams, Elliana Lombardi and other relatives.
A special thank you from our family to Aunt Sue, Deana, Chuck and Riva Karen for always being there for us.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Lanier Nail officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. Due to the current concerns and restrictions caused by COVID-19 there will be no visitation at the chapel.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -