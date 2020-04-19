|
TUSCALOOSA - Betty Geraldine Latham Bracknell, age 78, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away on April 13, 2020 of natural cause at her home.
In life, Betty loved Alabama Football (Sports), FaceTiming with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was always ready for a conversation with them. She had a smile that would light up a room and an infectious laugh with a great sense of humor. She loved life and would give the shirt off her back if needed. She was prepared to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and to be one of our angels, which we will truly miss forever.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elias Eulie and Lena Mae Latham; first husband, Pete Bailey Bracknell; brother, Dodson Latham.
Survivors include her daughters, Kay Bracknell, Kimre Bracknell, Karol Bracknell Hagler (Stanley); brother, Michael Latham; nephew, Lance Latham; grandchildren, Ashley Roberts Williams (Matthew), Abby Roberts (Frankie) and Chace Hagler; great grandchildren, Madynn Williams, Wyatt Williams, Elliana Lombardi and other relatives.
A special thank you from our family to Aunt Sue, Deana, Chuck and Riva Karen for always being there for us.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Lanier Nail officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. Due to the current concerns and restrictions caused by COVID-19 there will be no visitation at the chapel.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 19, 2020