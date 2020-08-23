1/
Betty Harris Crawford
GREENSBORO - Surrounded by her four children, Betty Harris Crawford, age 87, of Greensboro, Ala., passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Enduring five years and five different chemo treatments post-surgery, she courageously battled a rare metastatic GIST cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John William and Margaret Eads Harris; infant brother, John, Jr.; husband, Henry Jones Crawford; and four sisters: Virginia George (Wood Irvin), Frances Jay, Billie June Barnette, and Patricia Volpel (John).
She is survived by her three daughters and one son: Mischilene Kitchens (Jerry) of Jasper, Lorraine Wilkerson (John) of Demopolis, Charlene Hamilton (Richard) of Tuscaloosa, and Henry Lamar Crawford (Loria) of Hoover. "Gigi" leaves behind three grandchildren: Terry Stewart and Traci Pearson (Rob) of Demopolis, and Ellie Crawford of Hoover; four great-grandchildren: Dr. Hannah Kennedy (Michael) of Birmingham, Wil Stephens of Tuscaloosa, Caitlin Stewart of Linden, and Madeline Stewart of Auburn; and two great-great-grandchildren: Colby Tidmore and Ana Ruth Sorrells. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews who dearly loved their Aunt Betty. Niece Vangi Volpel Rose, her husband Enoch, and their children Sarah, Rachel, and Zola held a special place in her heart as they visited and extended much kindness and support to her.
A graveside service and celebration of her life is planned for her birthday, Tuesday, August 25th, at 6:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Greensboro. Due to COVID concerns, masks and social distancing are encouraged, but all family and friends are welcome to attend.

Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
06:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
