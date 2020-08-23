GREENSBORO - Surrounded by her four children, Betty Harris Crawford, age 87, of Greensboro, Ala., passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Enduring five years and five different chemo treatments post-surgery, she courageously battled a rare metastatic GIST cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John William and Margaret Eads Harris; infant brother, John, Jr.; husband, Henry Jones Crawford; and four sisters: Virginia George (Wood Irvin), Frances Jay, Billie June Barnette, and Patricia Volpel (John).

She is survived by her three daughters and one son: Mischilene Kitchens (Jerry) of Jasper, Lorraine Wilkerson (John) of Demopolis, Charlene Hamilton (Richard) of Tuscaloosa, and Henry Lamar Crawford (Loria) of Hoover. "Gigi" leaves behind three grandchildren: Terry Stewart and Traci Pearson (Rob) of Demopolis, and Ellie Crawford of Hoover; four great-grandchildren: Dr. Hannah Kennedy (Michael) of Birmingham, Wil Stephens of Tuscaloosa, Caitlin Stewart of Linden, and Madeline Stewart of Auburn; and two great-great-grandchildren: Colby Tidmore and Ana Ruth Sorrells. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews who dearly loved their Aunt Betty. Niece Vangi Volpel Rose, her husband Enoch, and their children Sarah, Rachel, and Zola held a special place in her heart as they visited and extended much kindness and support to her.

A graveside service and celebration of her life is planned for her birthday, Tuesday, August 25th, at 6:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Greensboro. Due to COVID concerns, masks and social distancing are encouraged, but all family and friends are welcome to attend.



