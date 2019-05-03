Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
7417 Culver Rd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-1261
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peters AME Zion Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Ingram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Hendrix Ingram

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Hendrix Ingram Obituary
ALABAMA - Betty Hendrix Ingram, age 83, of Alabama, passed away April 27, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Peters AME Zion Church with Rev. Jeffrey Cameron officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at the chapel of Williams Service Funeral Home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to funeral at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now