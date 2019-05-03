|
ALABAMA - Betty Hendrix Ingram, age 83, of Alabama, passed away April 27, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Peters AME Zion Church with Rev. Jeffrey Cameron officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at the chapel of Williams Service Funeral Home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to funeral at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 3, 2019