|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Betty J. Hardwick, age 77, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away November 8, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at New Life Baptist Church with Bishop William Reese officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 - 5 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 15, 2019