TUSCALOOSA - Betty J. Williams, age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died November 5, 2019 at Heritage Health Care and Rehabilitation. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. It will be officiated by Jerry Lake.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Wyatt Williams; parents, Griel and Jeanette P. Lawson; brother, Curtis Lawson; cousins, nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathy J. Williams and Renee Cole (Jeff); grandsons, Caleb and Kelsey Cole; cousins, Jewel Tucker and Charlotte Doss (Jim).
Betty was an active member of the Feronia Garden Club and won many awards for her flower arrangements. She was also an active member of First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa. She began and coordinated the senior adult homebound program of the church for 30 years. She and her helpers would visit the homebound members of the church each month, providing them company and a little gift to brighten their home.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Dawn Bryant, Doug and Martha Dyer, Peggy and Jim Harrison Jr., Betty Watson, Sarla and Ken Darji, staff of The Tides at Crimson Village, staff of Station 2 at Heritage Health Care, and Comfort Care Hospice staff.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Senior Adult Ministry of First Baptist Church or Comfort Care Hospice.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019