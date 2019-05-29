Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Betty Jane Burroughs

Betty Jane Burroughs Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Betty Jane Burroughs, age 78, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died May 27, 2019, at home. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Koster officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virgia A. Dollar Wilson; father, Jessie E. Wilson; sisters, Dene Wilson and Dorothy Wilson; and brothers, M. D. Wilson, James Edward, William Wilson, Johnnie Wilson, Charles Wilson and Fred Wilson.
Survivors include her son, Steve Burroughs (Sherry); brothers, Roger Wilson (Carol) and Lynell Wilson (Jane); grandchildren, Brookes Smith (Brad), Josh Burroughs, Crystal House (Justin) and Lacey Comer (Bradley); and great-grandchildren, Newt Norris, Hudson Smith, Justin House and Savannah Smith.
Betty Jane Burroughs was born March 6, 1941 and resided in Tuscaloosa, Alabama where she retired from Phifer Wire after 35 years of service. She was an active member of Rosedale Baptist Church and she loved spending time with her ladies church group. She loved her dog Brodie and was an avid gardener.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rosedale Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 29, 2019
