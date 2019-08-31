|
GORDO - Betty Jane Fair Junkin, age 80, of Gordo, Ala., died August 29, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Yancy Windham and Bro. Thomas Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Double Branches "Old Corrs" Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steve Junkin; her brother, Ben Fair; and her parents.
Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Cliff F. Junkin; daughter, Sheree Gilliam (Jeff); two sons, Philip Junkin (Debbie) and Tim Junkin (Vickie); sisters, Sarah Belcher and Josephine McNees (Don); brother, Mark Fair (Susan); grandchildren, Daniel Junkin, Jessica Yates (Brandon), Logan Junkin (Heather), Candace Redmon (Andrew), Caitlin Moss (Austin) and Graham Junkin; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was born June 26, 1939 in Gordo, Alabama to the late Naaman Fair and Mabel Sims Fair.
She was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church, a retired librarian and a homemaker.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who enjoyed getting together with family.
She loved getting pictures of her grandchildren and displayed them throughout her home.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Junkin, Graham Junkin, Brandon Yates, Andrew Redmon, Austin Moss and Kenneth Junkin.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Crossroads Baptist Church, Bro. Mike Perrigin, Bro. Hershel Owen and employees of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gideons International, Pickens Co. Camp, P.O. Box 287, Carrollton, AL 35447 or Bibles for Kenya at The General Secretary, Bible Society of Kenya, P.O. Box 72983 00200, Nairobi, KENYA www.biblesociety-kenya.org.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 31, 2019