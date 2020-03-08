|
|
NORTHPORT – Betty Jean Burns, age 77, of Northport, Ala., passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama surrounded by loved ones.
She was a lifelong resident of Northport, Ala., graduating high school from Tuscaloosa County High. She was a sixty year member of Five Points Baptist Church in Northport where she taught Sunday school for twenty years.
Services will be 3 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Memory Chapel in Tuscaloosa, Ala. with visitation at 2 p.m. prior to service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Burns; her father, Archie Paul Burroughs and her mother, Mamie Nell (Barton) Burroughs.
Survivors include her daughters, Rhonda Burns and Janice Epper; sisters, Sue McCrory (Bobby) and Sheila Baggett (Jerry); and brother, Dean Burroughs (Lana); niece, Brenda Bell (Josh); nephews, Bayron Baggett (Amy), Chris Burroughs (Joy), and Jason Baggett. She is also survived by three great-nieces and two great-nephews and her grandchildren, Sydnee Epper and Ethan Epper that she loved with her whole heart.
She was a kind, generous loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always saw the good and positive side of things. Her time with her children and grandchildren were her most precious moments of her life.
Pallbearers will be Clint Hansford, Bobby McCrory, Dax Ewart, Jerry Baggett, Bayron Baggett and Jason Baggett.
Honorary pallbearers are Grace Sunday School Class at Five Points Baptist Church and Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 8, 2020