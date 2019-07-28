Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Baptist Church
Betty Jean Daniel


1938 - 2019
Betty Jean Daniel Obituary
VANCE - Betty Jean Daniel, age 81, of Vance, Ala., passed away Thursday evening, July 25, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Evergreen Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 7 – 9 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Eugene Jones; mother, Anna Laura Shephard Jones; and brother, Tommy Wesley Jones.
Survivors include her son, David Houston Daniel of Seabrook, Texas; sister, Peggy Ann Wilson of Brookwood, Ala.; brother, Bobby George Jones of Brookwood, Ala.; granddaughter, Anna Kate Daniel of Northport, Ala.; and great-grandson, Rowan Alexander Doremus of Northport, Ala.
She was born April 17, 1938. She enjoyed playing piano, baking, and spending time with her family. She was a strong, determined, and independent woman. She led by example. There was never a job too large or too small that she couldn't tackle. We will miss her every day.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 28, 2019
