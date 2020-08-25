NORTHPORT - Betty Jean Oswalt, age 87, of Northport, Ala., passed away August 23, 2020 at Lloyd Noland Hospital. A private graveside will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.

She was preceded in death by husband, Elwood "Doc" Oswalt; parents, Vernon and Ruby Davidson; and daughter, Joan Caldwell.

She is survived by her sister, Ora Mae Scott of Russellville, Ala.; grandchildren, Kimberly Davis of Northport, Ala. and Keith Kennemur (Haley) of Northport, Ala.; three great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and pet, Jada Grace.

Betty was very outgoing. She loved people and enjoyed daily talks with her family and friends.

Pallbearers are Kyle Colburn, Don Smith, Don Woods, Lawrence Webb, Robbie Williams and Kevin McAbee.

Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Hutton Brantley and the doctors, nurses, and staff of Lloyd Noland Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, please send monetary gifts to Skyland Baptist Church.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store