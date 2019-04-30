TUSCALOOSA - Betty Jean Shanahan, age 94, a long term resident of the Pine Valley community in Tuscaloosa, Alabama went home to her reward Monday, April 29, 2019. She spent her final hours at Hospice of West Alabama.

Jean was born in 1924 in Fort Worth, Texas to Alfred Harmon Eaton and Mildred Moseley Eaton who preceded her in death. During WWII she met her loving husband Reverend Jim Shanahan at the First Baptist Church in Tucson, Arizona prior to his departure. They maintained a relationship through letters while he was on active duty and she was pursuing her Bachelor of Education from the University of Arizona. Upon his return in 1946, the couple married in August. Jean completed her degree and began her teaching career. Her teaching career included a variety of students, from elementary students to Sunday school and bible study students to international students until she was 86 years of age. Her influence was far reaching pass the classroom. Her most important lesson was telling others of God's love and forgiveness.

She was preceded in death by Reverend Jim Shanahan, her devoted husband, and her brother Alfred Eaton.

She was the beloved sister of David Eaton, mother of Tim Shanahan (Tonya) and Carol Davis (Luis Mejuto); proud grandmother of Amy Simpson (Troy), Brittany Deason (Michael), Taylor Shanahan, Tyler Gaddy (Rachel), and Morgan Gaddy; and cherished great-grandmother of Cameron Brewer, McKenzie Brewer, Landon Montz, Nora Davis, Davis Gaddy, and Paxton Deason.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Gaddy, Michael Deason, Troy Simpson, Luis Mejuto, Butch Benton, and Joseph Fair.

Honorary pallbearers are Pine Valley Retirement Community, staff of Moundville Nursing Home, Peter Casten, M. D., Debra Christian, Clarence and Doris Davis, Toby Hamner, and Charles and Cornelia Davis.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home with Rev. Colby Mouchette and Rev. Joe Bob Mizzell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.