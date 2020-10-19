Betty Jo Vaughn

Tuscaloosa - Betty Jo Vaughn, 78, of Tuscaloosa, passed away October 17, 2020. Betty Jo, born to the late Verner and Nannie McDaniel was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, James William Vaughn and brother Albert Ray McDaniel. Survivors include her daughter Tawana Vaughn Karlov (Russell), grandson and light of her life, James William Mize. She also leaves behind one brother, Verner Earl McDaniel, and many nieces and nephews and friends.

Betty lived in Bethany community all of her life. She worked at the University of Alabama in the Printing and Duplicating Department for many years before retiring and becoming a full time grandmother. Her house was always the center of attention. The place all gathered in good times and bad. Betty would always say that the first time you visited you were company, but after that you were family, and on your own. Family and friends knew they could stop by to fish, eat, or just sit and chat. She was gifted in so many areas. Sewing, cooking, flowers, you name it and she would tackle it. There wasn't anything she couldn't do. We find comfort that she is at peace and no longer broken by the disease that robbed her of so much.

Services will be held on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church in Coker, Alabama with Magnolia North Funeral services directing. Visitation will begin at 12:30pm until service time. The family will be at the Bethany Baptist Family Life center after the service for additional visitation to help with social distancing. Pallbearers will be Monty Montgomery, Ty Montgomery, Brian Sanford, Ben Eddy, Randall Ray, and Allen Sullivan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store